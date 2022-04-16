GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 GT vs CSK match, April 17, MCA Stadium, 07:30 PM IST

GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 29 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings: Chennai Super Kings will be searching for their second win in IPL 2022 when they will fight a battle with Gujarat Titans. The much-anticipated game between the two sides will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on April 17, Sunday.

After losing their first four games, Chennai Super Kings got back on the track in their last match. The team defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs as they put up a dominating performance with the bat.

CSK posted a humongous score of 217 runs on the scoreboard as Shivam Dube scored not out 95 runs while Robin Uthappa hammered 88 runs. CSK would want to continue the momentum to improve their position in the points table. Currently, there are occupying the second-last place with two points.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are having a contrasting journey in the debut season of the Indian Premier League. The team has won four games while their only loss in the competition came against Sunrisers Hyderabad. GT are coming into the Sunday game after winning their most recent encounter against Rajasthan Royals.

The skipper Hardik Pandya led from the front with a superlative knock of not out 87 runs as Gujarat Titans recorded a win by 37 runs.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, here is everything you need to know:

GT vs CSK Telecast

Star Sports Network will broadcast the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings fixture in India.

GT vs CSK Live Streaming

The match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GT vs CSK Match Details

The GT vs CSK match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday, April 17, at 07:30 PM IST.

GT vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Shivam Dube

Suggested Playing XI for GT vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Robin Uthappa, Shivam Dube

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan

GT vs CSK Probable XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, David Miller

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (captain), Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Mukesh Choudhary, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper)

