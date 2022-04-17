GT vs CSK, IPL 2022: Pitch Report And Key Stats For MCA Stadium

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will fight with a dominant Gujarat Titans at the MCA Stadium in the second match on Sunday, April 17. Newly appointed skipper Ravindra Jadeja had a dismal start to life as captain. Under his leadership, the team lost their first four games of IPL 2022.

Following four successive losses, the team tasted success by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore. The victory pushed the team to the second-last place from the last position. Shivam Dube has been a top performer for the Yellow Army as he has scored 207 runs in five matches at a stunning average of 51.75.

The all-rounder will hope to continue his good performance while it’s also high time that Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, and Ravindra Jadeja start contributing with the bat.

Everything has worked in the favor of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 so far. The debutant are having a dream journey with four wins and one loss. Hardik Pandya has emerged as the lone warrior for his team as he is contributing in all the departments be it batting, bowling, or fielding. Apart from Hardik, Shubman Gill is also doing good as he is the fifth-highest run-getter in IPL 2022.

However, the team will expect more from their other batters as they are yet to contribute to the team’s victory.

GT vs CSK Head-to-Head

No head-to-head record is available for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings as the two teams will be playing their first IPL game against each other on Sunday.

MCA Stadium pitch report

MCA Stadium in Pune has a batting-friendly track. The batters will be able to play some good shots. Meanwhile, the surface has something to offer to the bowlers as well. The spinners can come into the play in the second half of the match. The chasing team has a better record of winning at the MCA Stadium.

Here is the venue record of MCA Stadium, Pune (IPL)

T20 matches played at the venue: 43

Matches won by the team batting first: 21

Matches won by the team batting second: 22

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 211/4 by Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Daredevils, 2018

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 73/10 by Kings XI Punjab vs Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 161

