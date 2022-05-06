GT vs MI, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Can Mumbai Indians Continue Winning Momentum to Hurt Gujarat Titans?

They are wounded and will be desperate to bounce back to notch the top spot on the table.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

What date will the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The 51st IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will take place on May 6, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

What time will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here