GT vs MI, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Can Mumbai Indians Continue Winning Momentum to Hurt Gujarat Titans?

IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, GT vs MI: After registering their first win this season, Mumbai Indians will look to maintain the momentum when they face Gujarat Titans on Friday. The victory was special as it came after 8 straight defeats. Rohit Sharma & Co will enter the contest with confidence but it would be an easy job to tackle with Gujarat who have lost their previous encounter. Read More
“One of the brighter spots for us this season has been the new guys who have come in putting their hands up and how they have performed. Lot of work to be done, but very excited," said MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene.
MI pacer Tymal Mills has sustained an injury which has ruled the Englishman out of the remainder of IPL 2022. The left-arm quick has been replaced by South African middle order batter Tristan Stubbs. Read Here
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Tristan Stubbs, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Mayank Markande, Ramandeep Singh, Sanjay Yadav
Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2022 match no 50, between Gujarat TItans and Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai
IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP
What date will the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?
The 51st IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will take place on May 6, Friday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
What time will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match?
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match?
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here