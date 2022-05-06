GT vs MI Live Streaming: How to Watch IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Coverage on TV And Online in India

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians tasted their first victory of IPL 2022 in their last match against Rajasthan Royals. But unfortunately, Rohit Sharma’s men needed nine matches to achieve their first win of IPL 2022. Mumbai are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with just two points in their kitty. Now, they are set to take on league leaders Gujarat Titans on Friday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium, in Mumbai.

On the other hand, Gujarat suffered their second defeat of IPL 2022, in their last match against Punjab Kings. Hardik Pandya’s men have been in fine form in the ongoing season of IPL. They kicked off their debut IPL campaign on a promising note after securing three back-to-back victories. In the fourth match of the season, they tasted their first defeat of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ahead of tomorrow’s IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, here is all you need to know:

What date will the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The 51st IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will take place on May 6, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

What time will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Possible XIs

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians Predicted Line-up: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Kumar Kartikeya

