GT vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction: Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS match, May 3, Dr D.Y. Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai 7:30 pm IST

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 48 between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings: Punjab Kings are set to face a tough challenge when they will take on league leaders Gujarat Titans on Tuesday in IPL. The match is scheduled to take place at the Dr D.Y. Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai.

In their last IPL match, Punjab had to suffer a 20-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants. Batting first, KL Rahul’s men had put up a total of 153/8 in 20 overs. Punjab’s South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets in the match.

In reply, Punjab started the run chase positively and at one point they looked comfortably placed at 88 for three. But due to a batting order collapse they lost their next five wickets adding just a mere total of 45 more runs.

Lucknow pacer Mohsin Khan scalped three wickets in the game to help his side in winning the match.

On the other hand, Gujarat are currently having a fine form as Hardik Pandya’s men have remained unbeaten in their last five IPL matches.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings; here is everything you need to know:

GT vs PBKS Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match.

GT vs PBKS Live Streaming

The match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GT vs PBKS Match Details

The GT vs PBKS match will be played at the Dr D.Y. Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, May 3 at 7:30 pm IST.

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Liam Livingstone

Suggested Playing XI for GT vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Miller

All-rounders: Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible Starting XI:

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

