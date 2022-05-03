Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Hardik Pandya And Co Look to Seal Playoff Spot Against Struggling PBKS

Live Score IPL 2022 GT vs PBKS Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League match from Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Debutant and the current table-toppers Gujarat Titans will look to seal their place in the playoffs with a win against struggling Punjab. Read More
The last time these two teams clashed, Gujarat Titans had won the match by six wickets.
Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph
Punjab Kings Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings from Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai.
Gujarat have put on collective performance throughout the season as they don’t rely on an individual to take them to the victory line. They have found a new match-winner in every match from Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya to Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, everyone is adding value to their side.
While Punjab are struggling this season due to below-par performances from their batters. Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal have been inconsistent with their form, while Jonny Bairstow has not been able to find his rhythm. They are heavily relied on Liam Livingstone’s power-hitting to get them over the line.
What date IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played?
The 48th IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take place on May 3, Tuesday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) be played?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) begin?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?
Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Probable XI:
Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Probable XI:

Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph
Punjab Kings Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma
