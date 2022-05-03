Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Latest Updates: Hardik Pandya And Co Look to Seal Playoff Spot Against Struggling PBKS

The Hardik Pandya-led team has been in tremendous form on their debut season with 8 wins out of 9 matches so far while Punjab have been very inconsistent with the results due to the lacklustre form of their star batters. They are currently placed 8th on the points table.

Gujarat have put on collective performance throughout the season as they don’t rely on an individual to take them to the victory line. They have found a new match-winner in every match from Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya to Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, everyone is adding value to their side.

While Punjab are struggling this season due to below-par performances from their batters. Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal have been inconsistent with their form, while Jonny Bairstow has not been able to find his rhythm. They are heavily relied on Liam Livingstone’s power-hitting to get them over the line.

What date IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played?

The 48th IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take place on May 3, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) begin?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Probable XI:

Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph

Punjab Kings Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

