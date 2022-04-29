GT vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, April 30, 3:30 PM IST

GT vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Saturday’s IPL 2022 match 43 between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be desperately seeking a victory against league leaders Gujarat Titans on Saturday in IPL. Bangalore have suffered two defeats in their last two matches. Their poor form started when they conceded a humiliating nine-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 23. In the next match, Bangalore had to suffer a 29-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals on April 26.

The Faf du Plessis-led side are currently at fifth position on the IPL points table with 10 points from nine matches.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans (14 points from 8 matches) will come into the fixture having secured five back-to-back wins. Hardik Pandya’s men will be hoping to stretch their winning streak when they will face Bangalore tomorrow at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is everything you need to know:

GT vs RCB Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match.

GT vs RCB Live Streaming

The match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GT vs RCB Match Details

The GT vs RCB match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, April 30, at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

GT vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Suggested Playing XI for GT vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, David Miller

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Wanindu Hasaranga

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible XIs

Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

