GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022 Final: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Sunday's Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, May 29, Narendra Modi Stadium, 8 PM IST

GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Sunday’s IPL 2022 Final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals: Rajasthan Royals will be aiming to clinch their second IPL title as they are set to take on debutants Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday (May 29). The final match of the 15th season of IPL will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Rajasthan and Gujarat have so far faced each other twice and the Hardik Pandya-led side are still unbeaten against the champions of the inaugural edition of IPL.

Rajasthan come into the fixture after securing a seven-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Qualifier 2. Batting first, Bangalore had posted a total of 157 runs losing eight wickets. In reply, Rajasthan’s opening batter Jos Buttler (106 not out off 60 balls) displayed prolific batting as he scored his fourth century of the ongoing season of IPL. Eventually, Rajasthan reached the target losing three wickets and with 11 balls remaining.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, had managed to win their Qualifier 1 encounter against Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to seal their berth in the final.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals; here is everything you need to know:

GT vs RR Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match.

GT vs RR Live Streaming

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GT vs RR Match Details

The GT vs RR match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29, at 8 pm IST.

GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya

Suggested Playing XI for GT vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Starting XI

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

