GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction For IPL 2022 Playoffs: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Qualifier 1, 7:30 PM IST Kolkata

GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s (May 24) IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals: Rajasthan Royals will be aiming to book their spot in the final of the IPL 2022 when they take on Gujarat Titans on Tuesday (May 24) in Qualifier 1. A win against Gujarat will take Rajasthan to the final for the first time since the inaugural edition of IPL. The first qualifier between Gujarat and Rajasthan will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson will be absolutely charged up as they come into the fixture after claiming two back-to-back wins in their last two matches. But the winners of the IPL 2008 season will be well aware of the strengths of Gujarat. The last time these two teams faced each other, Gujarat emerged victorious by 37 runs.

Gujarat showcased a fine brand of cricket throughout the season. In their last encounter, Gujarat did suffer a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore but the table-toppers will be determined to kick off the playoff stage with new vigour.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals; here is everything you need to know:

GT vs RR Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match.

GT vs RR Live Streaming

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

GT vs RR Match Details

The GT vs RR match will be played at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Tuesday, May 24, at 7:30 pm IST.

GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jos Buttler

Vice-captain: Hardik Pandya

Suggested Playing XI for GT vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, David Miller

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Starting XIs

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

