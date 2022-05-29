GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final Live Streaming: How to Watch Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals on TV And Online in India

IPL debutants Gujarat Titans will eye to finish their maiden IPL season on a winning note. The Hardik Pandya-led side is set to take on Rajasthan Royals in the final on Sunday (May 29). The IPL 2022 final is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

In their last meeting, Gujarat Titans had defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the Qualifier 1 to seal their place in the final. But the Sanju Samson-led army made no mistake in their next encounter as they thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in the Eliminator to book their berth in the final match against Gujarat Titans.

Ahead of the IPL Final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals; here is all you need to know:

Advertisement

What date IPL 2022 final match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played?

The IPL 2022 Final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take place on May 29, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 final match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Advertisement

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals Possible XIs

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here