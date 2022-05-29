GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Final Updates: Gujarat Titans Clash Against Rajasthan Royals in Battle For Supremacy

In the lone IPL match played at revamped Narendra Modi Stadium (previously Motera Stadium), the team batting second, Rajasthan Royals, won the game by chasing the target of 158 down with 11 balls to spare.
Live Score GT vs RR IPL 2022 Final Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League 2022 Final match from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The stage is set for the big-ticket finale of the biggest domestic T20 tournament in the world. Read More
Mumbai Indians is the only team since 2011 to end the league stage on top of the table and won the title. In fact, they have done it thrice. Since GT topped the league and entered the final, it will be interesting to see if they can continue the momentum.
Rashid Khan has troubled the RR opener quite a many times. To be precise, the leggie dismissed Buttler 4 times in 41 balls. Since none of the GT pacers have succeeded against the opening batter, all eyes will be on Rashid when Buttler walks out to bat tonight.
Two teams but multiple battles. How each team plans and negotiates the threat posed by the in-form performers from the other will determine who has the last laugh.
Jos Buttler vs New Ball, Shimron Hetmyer vs Rashid Khan, Boult vs Gill or what more in the store tonight? Read it Here
In the lone IPL match played at revamped Narendra Modi Stadium (previously Motera Stadium), the team batting second, Rajasthan Royals, won the game by chasing the target of 158 down with 11 balls to spare.
Jos Buttler has 824 runs to his name which is fairly close to Virat Kohli’s tally of 973 runs-highest ever by an individual in IPL. To make it happen, he would need 149 runs. If not, then he can always overtake Kohli in terms of most number of centuries in IPL. Kohli scored 4 centuries in 2016 edition and the England batter equaled it in the second qualifier which interestingly came against Kohli and RCB. (Read Full Story Here)
IPL debutants Gujarat Titans have a 2-0 lead over Rajasthan Royals in head to head contest between the two teams.
Past Results
Gujarat Titans won by 7 wickets
Gujarat Titans won by 37 runs
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami
Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the Indian Premier League final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP
The two teams have played dominant cricket throughout this season to overcome the big hurdles on their road to the finale. They finished the league stage at the top of points table with Gujarat topping the charts.
Hardik Pandya and Co. have not relied on the individuals this season and have produced collective performances match after match to reach the final. While on the other hand, Rajasthan relied heavily on the brilliance of Jos Buttler with the bat and the magic of Yuzvendra Chahal with the ball.
Gujarat will enjoy the upper hand in the match as they beat Rajasthan Royals on the last two occasions this season and will look to replicate the same on Sunday in Ahmedabad.
What date IPL 2022 final match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played?
The IPL 2022 Final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take place on May 29, Sunday.
Where will the IPL 2022 final match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals begin?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 8 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals Possible XIs
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami
Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here