GT vs RR Live Score IPL 2022 Final Updates: Gujarat Titans Clash Against Rajasthan Royals in Battle For Supremacy

The two finalists are all set to lock horns against each other as Gujarat Titans will look to get their hands on the coveted trophy on the first attempt itself. While Rajasthan Royals will want to emulate the success of the inaugural season of the tournament where their first Royal Shane Warne led them to title victory in 2008.

The two teams have played dominant cricket throughout this season to overcome the big hurdles on their road to the finale. They finished the league stage at the top of points table with Gujarat topping the charts.

Hardik Pandya and Co. have not relied on the individuals this season and have produced collective performances match after match to reach the final. While on the other hand, Rajasthan relied heavily on the brilliance of Jos Buttler with the bat and the magic of Yuzvendra Chahal with the ball.

Gujarat will enjoy the upper hand in the match as they beat Rajasthan Royals on the last two occasions this season and will look to replicate the same on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

What date IPL 2022 final match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played?

The IPL 2022 Final match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take place on May 29, Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2022 final match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals Possible XIs

Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

