GT vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Latest Updates: Rain Expected to Play Spoilsport as Gujarat Titans Lock Horns With Rajasthan Royals

“The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs," the IPL guidelines read.

“For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match."

If the Super Over is not possible “the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final," it added.