GT vs RR Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Latest Updates: Rain Expected to Play Spoilsport as Gujarat Titans Lock Horns With Rajasthan Royals

Live Score GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Indian Premier League qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After finishing the league stage on a high, Hardik Pandya and Co. will lock horns against inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in the quest to get a place in the finale. Read More
The weather looks clear at the moment as Matthew Hayden and Graeme Smith are in the middle, for the pre-match show. While the rain is expected to take place between 7 and 8.
The lone time the two teams came face to face, Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royal by 37 runs to get a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head contest.
“The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs," the IPL guidelines read.
“For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match."
If the Super Over is not possible “the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final," it added.
Gujarat Titans Predicted XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
Rajasthan Royals Predicted XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Kolkata temperature is expected to be about 35 degrees Celsius during the day. It might fall to 27 degrees Celsius at night. The sky is said to be hazy and the city will also experience thunderstorms in the afternoon as well as the night. The chances of rain are 48% during the day and 56% at night. So rain may affect the first qualifier match. The humidity will be around 67% during the day and rise to 82% at night.
A Super Over could decide IPL 15’s champions should rain gods play spoilsport and no play is possible in regulation time. If not even an over a side is possible, the league standing will take precedence and will decide the winner, according to an IPL briefing note.
However, both teams will be riding high on confidence after putting up collective performances in the league stage. However, Gujarat might enjoy an edge as they beat Rajasthan Royals when both sides met early in the tournament.
Gujarat have played dominant cricket in their debut season as Hardik Pandya inspired his team on his first attempt as an IPL captain. While, on the other hand, Rejuvenated Rajasthan put up a collective show throughout the season to finish second on the points table. The 2022 mega auction worked exceptionally well for them as the new players managed to change the fortunes of the franchise.
What date IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played?
The IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will take place on May 24, Tuesday.
Where will the IPL 2022 Qualifier Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
What time will the IPL 2022 Qualifier Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?
The match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?
Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible XIs
