They started their debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a win, against Lucknow Super Giants, and ended it as the new champions. That has been the story of Gujarat Titans in the fifteenth edition of the tournament. Facing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Ahmedabad was always going to be challenging as Sanju Samson & Co have been equally impressive this season. But Hardik Pandya and his boys fought bravely and shattered RR’s dreams of lifting the coveted trophy for the second time.

All-Round Hardik Pandya Leads Gujarat Titans to IPL 2022 Title in Debut Season

The RR batters surrendered against the Gujarat bowlers in the grand finale. Skipper Pandya registered his best bowling figures of 3/17 while rookie spinner Sai Kishore chipped in with a couple of wickets to restrict Rajasthan to a paltry 130/9.

In reply, Shubman Gill carried his bat and hit the winning runs as Gujarat scripted history on Sunday night. The 2-month long extravagant tournament came to an end with GT beating RR by 7 wickets. While Pandya’s team clinch the maiden title, let’s have a look at the talking points of the crucial IPL 2022 final.

Hardik Pandya’s dream spell: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya rose to the occasion with a remarkable spell, perhaps his best bowling figures ever in the IPL. Sanj8 Samson, Jos Buttler, and Shimron Hetmyer were Pandya’s victims, which essentially has been RR’s batting this season. Later, the skipper anchored the chase with the bat in hand after Gujarat lost two quick wickets. He scored 34 off 30, ensuring a memorable win for his team.

Shubman Gill’s resilient knock: The target was 131 but it turned a bit tricky for Gujarat Titans after they lost two quick wickets inside the powerplay. Gill took the onus and anchored the innings with his captain, stitching a 63-run stand for the third wicket. He may not have got a fifty but he helped Gujarat Titans win their maiden title by finishing the game in style with a mighty maximum.

Buttler’s dismissal changed the game: Buttler has had a great IPL season this year. He scored more than 850 runs including four impressive hundreds. But his dismissal in the final off Hardik Pandya shifted the momentum in Gujarat’s favour. He lost his wicket in the 13th over and after that, the Rajasthan Royals batting order fell apart.

Ravi Shastri returning to English commentary: Well, this is something that was equally enthralling. Watching Ravi Shastri hosting an IPL toss is simply superb and that’s what happened on Sunday, that too, for the first time in the entire season. Shastri was at the venue to host the closing ceremony and the toss. After that, his iconic voice from the commentary box added more fun to the match.

Hardik Pandya 4th Indian captain to win an IPL Title: What a season it has been for the Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya. Before the season, he was highly criticised for his form. But once the season commenced, he shut his critics with his performance. He scored 487 runs and ended the season in the 4th spot in the list of highest run-getters. With the ball in hand, he scalped 8 wickets in 15 games. More importantly, he is now the fourth Indian captain to win an IPL title after MS Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma.

