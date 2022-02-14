‘Guaranteed Yes For Lifetime’: Sanjana Ganesan Shares Loved-Up Post With Husband Jasprit Bumrah on Valentine’s Day

It’s Valentine’s Day and social media is flooded with loved-up posts of couples. Jasprit Bumrah’s wife and sports commentator Sanjana Ganesan also shared an adorable and witty post.

The most popular question on Valentine’s is – Will you be my Valentine? Asking this question seems to be a common way of proposing to your ‘special ones’ on this day. But according to Sanjana, she and Bumrah have got themselves “a guaranteed ‘yes’ to the question “Will you be my Valentine?" for life. She shared an adorable snap with her hubby, as the two posed against a sirenic view.

“Got ourselves a guaranteed ‘Yes’ to the question ‘Will you be my Valentine?’ for life," she wrote.

Well, the post didn’t take much time to go viral and so far over 85k people have already liked it. Fans headed to the comment section to shower the couple with love and wishes. They adored how beautiful the couple looked together and agreed to Sanjana’s witty caption. “You guys are the cutest," wrote a bunch of Instagram users, while another commented, “what’s more beautiful the background or you guys."

Jasprit and Sanjana’s love story and then marriage was a hush-hush affair.

Nobody got a whiff that the two were dating and were all set to tie the knot. The two were successful in keeping their relationship under the wraps and it came out in open only after their wedding on March 14, and 15, 2021 in Goa.

Several other cricketers also wished their better halves on Valentine’s Day. Posting a boomerang with Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day Wifey."

Deepak Chahar also posted an adorable photo with her fiancé Jaya Bhardwaj to wish her a happy Valentine’s Day.

Chahar is currently in the news as he was bought by CSK (Chennai Super Kings) in the IPL 2022 mega auctions for Rs. 14 crore. Meanwhile, after a memorable journey with RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Chahal is all set to kickstart his new IPL chapter with Rajasthan Royals.

