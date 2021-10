'Guess Betting Companies Can Buy IPL Team': Lalit Modi Makes Serious Allegations

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi on Tuesday made serious allegations against one of the owners of the two new IPL teams that joined the lucrative league on Monday, saying that “even betting companies can buy team".

>ALSO READ: What Makes IPL Teams Such a Sought After Investment

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) named RPSG Ventures Limited and Irelia Company Pte Ltd. (CVC Capital Partners) as owners of the new IPL teams from 2022. RPSG Group bagged the Lucknow franchise by paying a whopping Rs 7,090 crore while CVC Capital made the second-largest bid (Rs 5,600 crore) to win the Ahmedabad franchise.

Soon after the Indian cricket board made the announcement, Modi took to Twitter to take a dig at the BCCI without naming the owners. “I guess betting companies can buy an IPL team. must be a new rule. apparently, one qualified bidder also owns a big betting company. what next? does BCCI not do their homework? what can Anti-corruption do in such a case? #cricket."

Advertisement

Following the tweet, media reports emerged that one of the owners is under the scanner for its link with a betting company.

>ALSO READ: Laxman Likely to Head NCA Following Dravid’s Departure

Despite several calls, the BCCI officials were unavailable to comment on the matter. The IPL will have ten teams from the next season after the addition of two new franchises based out of Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here