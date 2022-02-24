GUJ vs KER Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ranji Trophy 2022 match between Gujarat and Kerala: The two Elite Group A teams namely Gujarat and Kerala will have a go at each other at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot at 09:30 AM IST on February 24, Thursday. The two teams got off to contrasting starts in the red-ball tournament.

Kerala were dominant with the bat in their opening match against Meghalaya by an innings and 166 runs. Batting in their first innings, the team posted a mammoth score of 505 runs. Ponnam Rahul, Rohan Kunnummal, and Vathsal Govind were the star performers with knocks of 147, 107, and 106 runs.

Coming to Gujarat, they underperformed in their match against Madhya Pradesh. The team was let down by the batters as they score 331 and 88 runs across their two innings. In reply, Madhya Pradesh posted 274 and 251 runs respectively to win the game by a massive 106 runs.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat and Kerala; here is everything you need to know:

GUJ vs KER Telecast

GUJ vs KER match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.

GUJ vs KER Live Streaming

Gujarat vs Kerala game will be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

GUJ vs KER Match Details

Gujarat vs Kerala contest will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot at 09:30 AM IST on February 24, Thursday.

GUJ vs KER Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Sachin Baby

Vice-Captain- Bhargav Merai

Suggested Playing XI for GUJ vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Het Patel

Batters: Priyank Panchal, Sachin Baby, Rohan Kunnummal, Bhargav Merai

All-rounders: Roosh Kalaria, Vinoop Manoharan

Bowlers: Chintan Gaja, Basil Thampi, Mehul Patel, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan

GUJ vs KER Probable XIs:

Gujarat: Roosh Kalaria, Het Patel, Priyank Panchal, Kathan Patel, Piyush Chawla, Rujul Bhatt, Chintan Gaja, Mehul Patel, Siddharth Desai, Bhargav Merai, Manprit Juneja

Kerala: Sijomon Joseph, Basil Thampi, Vishnu Vinod, Sachin Baby, Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar, Ponnan Rahul, Jalaj Saxena, MD Nidheesh, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Vinoop Manoharan

