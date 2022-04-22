GUJ-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s India Senior Women’s T20 2022 match between Gujarat Women and Baroda Women: Two Elite Group D teams namely Gujarat Women and Baroda Women will fight a battle with each other at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The game will kickoff at 04:30 PM IST on April 22, Friday.

Baroda Women have performed relatively well in the Senior Women’s T20 league 2022. They are occupying second place in Group D table with two losses and one win from three league matches. Baroda recorded a brilliant win over Uttar Pradesh Women by six wickets. It was a good bowling performance by the team as UP could score only 120 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Speaking of Gujarat Women, they need to put up better fights in the league. The team has won just one of three league games so far to sit at the fourth place. Gujarat Women scored their first win in their last fixture as they outplayed Uttarakhand by eight wickets. Renuka Chaudhari was the standout performer as he scalped three wickets in her four overs while bowling at an economy rate of 3.5.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Women and Baroda Women, here is everything you need to know:

GUJ-W vs BRD-W Telecast

Gujarat Women vs Baroda Women game will not be telecast in India

GUJ-W vs BRD-W Live Streaming

The India Senior Women’s T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GUJ-W vs BRD-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali at 04:30 PM IST on April 22, Friday.

GUJ-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Hiralben Solanki

Vice-Captain - Radha Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for GUJ-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Simran Patel, Bhavana Goplani, Sarvi Shah, Binaisha Surti

All-rounders: Radha Yadav, Renuka Chaudhari, Hiralben Solanki

Bowlers: Nrpua Vyas, Krutikaben Chaudhari, Muskan Vasava

GUJ-W vs BRD-W Probable XIs:

Gujarat Women: Anjali Patel, Renuka Chaudhari (c), Manali Vaghela (Wk), Bhavana Goplani, Sarvi Shah, Simran Patel, Krutikaben Chaudhari, Muskan Vasava, Stuti Jani, Hani Patel, Hiralben Solanki

Baroda Women: Radha Yadav (c), Jenita Fernandes (Wk), Amrita Joseph, Binaisha Surti, Hrutvisha Patel, Richa Patel, Yastika Bhatia, Jaya Mohite, Nrpua Vyas, Tanvir Ismail Shaikh, Ridhi Maurya

