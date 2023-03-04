GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's WPL 2023 GUJ-W vs MI-W match, March 4, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai 7:30 pm IST

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians: The inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) will kick start on Saturday. In the opening match of the competition, Gujarat Giants will be taking on Mumbai Indians. The first match of the WPL 2023 will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Gujarat Giants will aim to replicate the success their men’s side had in the last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gujarat Giants will be led by Australia’s Beth Mooney in the WPL 2023. The franchise boasts one of the strongest overseas lineups in the WPL. Apart from Mooney, Gujarat Giants roped in some prolific foreigners like- Ashleigh Gardner, Deandra Dottin and Sophia Dunkley. The Indian contingent comprises big names like- Sneh Rana and Harleen Deol.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will be led by Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Experienced international stars like Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver will feature in the Mumbai Indians batting line-up. The bowling unit will depend a lot on India’s Pooja Vastrakar.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians; here is everything you need to know:

GUJ-W vs MI-W Telecast

The Sports 18 Network has the broadcasting right for Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL match.

GUJ-W vs MI-W Live Streaming

The WPL match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

GUJ-W vs MI-W Match Details

The GUJ-W vs MI-W WPL match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 pm IST.

GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner

Vice-Captain: Amelia Kerr

Suggested Playing XI for GUJ-W vs MI-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Beth Mooney, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews

Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Mansi Joshi

Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians Possible Starting XI:

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Sabbhineni Meghana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sophia Dunkley, Beth Mooney (c and wk), Deandra Dottin, Ashleigh Gardner, Sushma Verma, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Chloe Tryon, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Sonam Yadav, Saika Ishaque

