Gujarat Giants Full Players List, WPL 2023 Auction: Check Out The Complete Squad

Owned by the Adani Group of companies, Gujarat Giants doesn’t have a team in the men’s IPL. However, they would look to win the inaugural Women’s IPL (WPL) when it kick off in the first week of March. They shelled out a whopping 1289 Crore for the Ahmedabad franchise and will look to make the most of the WPL auctions 2023. They are the most expensive franchise in WPL and set to play their home games in Ahmedabad.

Meet The Owners

Gujarat Giants owned by Adani Sportsline. It has a Kabaddi team with the same name which competes in the Pro Kabaddi League. The group is headed by Gautam Adani.

Money Spent: INR 11.95 crore

Full Squad: Ashleigh Gardner (3.2 crore), Beth Mooney (2 crore), Sophie Dunkley (60 lakh), Anna Sutherland (70 lakh), Harleen Deol (40 lakh), Deandra Dottin (60 lakh), Sneh Rana (75 lakh), Sabbineni Meghana (30 lakh), Georgia Wareham (75 lakh), Mansi Joshi (30 lakh), Dayalan Hemalatha (30 lakh), Monica Patel (30 lakh), Tanuja Kanwer (50 lakh), Sushma Verma (60 lakh), Hurley Gala (10 lakh), Parunika Sisodia (10 lakh), Ashwani Kumari (35 lakh), Shabman Shakil (10 lakh)

Overseas Players: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Deandra Dottin, Georgia Wareham

*All prices in INR

Coaching Staff

Head Coach: Rachael Haynes-Rachael Louise Haynes is an Australian former international cricketer who has won six world championships as a member of the national women’s team. A left-handed batter, Haynes was vice-captain of Australia from 2017 to 2022.

Assistant Coaches: Baroda batsman Tushar Arothe has been appointed as the batting coach whereas Nooshin Al Khadeer who is also the head coach of the U19 Women’s Team will be the bowling coach of the franchise. Gavan Twinning will be the franchise’s fielding coach who has been in the coaching circuit in Australia for a while.

Mentor: Mithali Raj has been named as the mentor. Mithali Raj is an Indian cricketer and a former captain of the India women’s national cricket team from 2004 to 2022. Mithali is the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket and is considered one of the greatest female cricketers of all time.

