Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing XI

The Legends League Cricket action continues as Gujarat Giants lock horns against the Bhilwara Kings in the ninth match of the showpiece tournament. The enthralling action will be underway on Tuesday, September 27, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Gujarat Giants had made a good start to the tournament under their captain Virender Sehwag. However, his absence from the line-up has halted the Giant’s progress as they lost to the India Capitals in their last match. Tillakaratne Dilshan has been given the captaincy responsibilities and will be hoping to get his team back to winnings ways on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Bhilwara Kings have managed to win just one match in the tournament so far and subsequently are placed at the bottom. However, with multiple match-winners on their roster, including Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, and S Sreesanth, the Kings have what it takes to reign supreme in the Legends League Cricket. The Irfan Pathan-led side will look to reignite their winning form against the Giants.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings; here is everything you need to know:

GJG VS BHK Telecast

The match between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network.

GJG VS BHK Live Streaming

The match between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

GJG VS BHK Match Details

The GJG vs BHK match will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday, September 27, at 7:30 pm IST.

GJG VS BHK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Yusuf Pathan

Vice-Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan

Suggested Playing XI for GJG VS BHK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Naman Ojha, Manvinder Bisla

Batsmen: Matt Prior, Yusuf Pathan, Kevin O Brien

All-rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Irfan Pathan, Thisara Perera

Bowlers: Tino Best, Mitchell McClenaghan, Monty Panesar

Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings Possible Starting XI:

Gujarat Giants: Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Richard Levi, Lendl Simmons, Manvinder Bisla (wk), Kevin O Brien, Thisara Perera, Rayad Emrit, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, KP Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan

Bhilwara Kings: Naman Ojha (w), Nick Compton, Yusuf Pathan, Matt Prior, Tanmay Srivastava, Rajesh Bishnoi, Irfan Pathan (c), Dinesh Salunkhe, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar

