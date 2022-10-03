Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Legends League Cricket Live Coverage

Both Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings will be aiming to book a spot in the final of the Legends League Cricket as they are set to face each other in the Eliminator today. The match between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings will be played today at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

Bhilwara Kings come into the fixture after enduring a heartbreaking four-wicket defeat in the Qualifier against India Capitals. Batting first, the Irfan Pathan-led side had registered a mammoth total of 226. India Capitals had successfully reached the target with just three balls to spare.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, finished the league stage of Legends League Cricket at third spot and qualified for the Eliminator.

Ahead of today’s Legends League Cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date Legends League Cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings will be played?

The Legends League Cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings will take place on October 3, Tuesday.

Where will the Legends League Cricket match Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings be played?

The Legends League Cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings will be played at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur.

What time will the Legends League Cricket match Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings begin?

The Legends League Cricket match between Gujarat Giants and Bhilwara Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match?

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings match?

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Possible Starting XI:

Gujarat Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Chris Gayle, Lendl Simmons, Virender Sehwag (captain), Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Yashpal Singh, Thisara Perera, Graeme Swann, Rayad Emrit, KP Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ashok Dinda

Bhilwara Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk (wicketkeeper), Shane Watson, Jesal Karia, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan (captain), Rajesh Bishnoi, Tino Best, S Sreesanth, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar

