Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Legends League Cricket 2022 match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Live Streaming: On Monday, the Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers will square off in the third match of the ongoing Legends League Cricket. The enthralling encounter is set to begin at 7:30 pm IST at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Gujarat Giants got off to a flying start in the league by defeating India Capitals in their first match. It was a tight game, but the Giants were able to hold their nerves and prevailed in the end. The Irish batter Kevin O’Brien started his campaign with a blistering century against the Capitals. The Virender Sehwag-led side will be eager to secure another win and climb further up in the points table.

The Manipal Tigers suffered a three-wicket defeat in a closely contested match against Bhilwara Kings. It was pretty much a one-man show while batting for the Tigers as the Indian veteran Mohammed Kaif smashed a brilliant knock of 73 runs to drag his side to a respectable total. However, Harbhajan Singh and his side were not able to restrict their opposition and were handed a defeat in their first match of the season.

Tigers will be eager to bounce back and hunt down the Giants on Monday evening. Do not miss the high-octane action when the greats of Cricket grace the field in Indore.

Ahead of Monday’s Legends League Cricket 2022 match between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers be played?

The Legends League Cricket 2022 match between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers will take place on September 19, Monday.

Where will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers be played?

The Legends League Cricket 2022 match between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

What time will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers begin?

The Legends League Cricket 2022 match between Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match?

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match?

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Possible Starting XI:

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (c), Lendl Simmons, Manvinder Bisla, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Elton Chigumbura

Manipal Tigers: Harbhajan Singh (c), Ravikant Shukla, Swapnil Asnodkar, Corey Anderson, Mohammad Kaif, Ricardo Powell, Tatenda Taibu (wk), Chris Mpofu, Ryan Sidebottom, Muthiah Muralidharan, Parvinder Awana

