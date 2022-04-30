Gujarat Titans' Birthday Surprise for Bowling Coach 'Nehra Ji' | WATCH

Gujarat Titans planned a special surprise for their bowling coach Ashish Nehra as he celebrated his 43rd birthday on April 29. In a video of the celebration posted by the franchise on Instagram, several members of the Gujarat contingent including pacer Mohammed Shami and all-rounder Rahul Tewatia can be seen sharing messages for their favourite ‘Ashu Pa’. Tewatia in the video also reveals Nehra’s simple advice to players in team meetings. GT’s director of cricket, Vikram Solanki praises Nehra for managing the team so well and adds that the 43-year-old ensures to give special attention to everyone including the players, support staff or the groundsmen. The Titans present Nehra with a special poster before starting cake smash celebrations.

“The one where we surprised Ashu pa!!" read the caption along with the video

Nehra who previously was involved with Royal Challengers Bangalore as their bowling coach was appointed as the bowling coach of the new franchise Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2022 IPL season. The veteran had a dream start to his stint with the Titans as the team won seven of their eight matches so far. With 14 points in their account, the Titans sit at the top of the points table and have nearly qualified for the playoffs.

In their last match, Gujarat defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a last-over thriller chasing the target of 196. With 22 needed off the last 6 deliveries, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan hit a total of 4 sixes to take the Titans home.

Gujarat Titans are slated to face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium today. The two teams will be facing each other for the first time in this tournament. While GT will look to get two more points to secure a playoff berth, RCB will be eager to leave their defeat behind them and get the campaign back on track.

