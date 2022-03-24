Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022: From Hardik Pandya to R Sai Kishore, The Top Players to Watch Out For

IPL newbie Gujarat Titans will be hoping to leave an impression in their maiden season under the leadership of allrounder Hardik Pandya. The team boasts of quality players including Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson among others and will be banking on their individual talents.

Here we take a look at the five players who could play a major role in how their season shapes up:

Hardik Pandya

Allrounder Pandya has a lot to prove. Or rather disprove. His stocks have taken a massive dive in the past couple of years, especially after he underwent a major surgery for a troubled back. Since then, he has been but a pale shadow of his old self, especially at the international stage. Why? Because Pandya hasn’t been able to bowl at full tilt since his rehabilitation. And his value diminishes massively when he’s available just as a pure batter.

So, time for Pandya to step up. Not only can he show that he still belongs to the top level but also prove his leadership skills too thanks to the responsibility handed by his franchise to lead them in IPL 2022. With a point or two to prove, this particular season is quite important for Pandya as a player especially in the world cup year.

R Sai Kishore

Sai Kishore has been improving by leaps and bounds with each passing year. At the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy, the left-arm spinner finished as Tamil Nadu’s top wicket-taker as they went on to win the title. He can put a brake on the scoring rate and is comfortable bowling in the Powerplay, middle or even during the slog overs. The 25-year-old boasts of an outstanding economy of 5.46 from 38 T20s. And he’s decent with the bat as well. It’s no secret the value a quality spinner adds to a T20 side and Sai Kishore will certainly look to make a splash.

Yash Dayal

Yash, a left-arm pacer, has a combined experience of 33 matches at the professional level. Out of these, 15 are T20s in which the Allahabad-born has taken 15 wickets at an impressive average of 22.13. At the auction, Titans splurged Rs 3.2 crore to secure the services of the uncapped bowler.

Yash’s biggest strength is his ability to bowl bouncers and he’s been practicing to deliver pinpoint yorkers too in the lead up to the season. Having worked with the likes of Glenn McGrath and Courtney Walsh at the MRF Pace Academy, he will hope to put all what he has learnt into action and hope the IPL will act as a springboard to achieve his India dreams.

Rashid Khan

Rashid is arguably the world’s topmost spinner in T20 cricket currently. He’s just 23 but already has a rich experience of 311 T20s in which he has taken 435 wickets having proven himself in all the major competitions across the world. The attacking legspinner has made a reputation for himself and teams usually try to see through his overs safely, avoiding risks. No wonder Sunrisers Hyderabad were keen on retaining him. No wonder Rashid asked to be released hoping to land a better deal for himself and was proven right when he was signed by GT for Rs 15 crore.

Rashid will be leading Titans’ spin attack and the franchise would want him to replicate the success he has had with his other teams.

Shubman Gill

Gill has been earmarked for big things since his India U-19 days and he has shown glimpses of that during his brief international career. He wasn’t amongst Kolkata Knight Riders’ four retentions but their coach Brendon McCullum termed the franchise losing out on Gill as ‘disappointing’. That explains how highly the youngster is rated. He opened for KKR after batting low down the order for some time. He can anchor the innings, providing stability and allow others to go hammer and tongs. Titans will be hoping for the same from him.

