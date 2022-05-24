Gujarat Titans Squad Against Rajasthan Royals: Probable Playing 11s for GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1

Riding on the back of an impressive debut season, Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans became the first team to confirm a playoff slot this season. Rajasthan Royals had to suffer a few hiccups towards the latter half of the tournament but eventually managed to beat Lucknow Super Giants in the race to the number two spot on the points table.

The top two qualifications in the IPL playoffs guarantee an extra chance for Gujarat and Rajasthan for making it to the finals.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

While Rajasthan’s batting initially depended heavily on opener Jos Butler, the team saw other batters chipping in with important contributions as the tournament progressed. The loss of form for Butler in the past few league stage games, however, has been a worrying sign. Rajasthan will expect Butler to get the scoring momentum back.

Rajasthan’s spin attack featuring Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal is among the best.

Gujarat Titans will try to avoid mistakes from their last league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore when they face Rajasthan in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

Qualifier 1 will also mark the return of IPL to Kolkata’s Eden gardens after a gap of over 3 years.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Staring XI:

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain & wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Advertisement

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals squads:

Gujarat Titans squad for 2022 IPL: Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Gurkeerat Singh, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudarshan

Rajasthan Royals squad for 2022 IPL: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here