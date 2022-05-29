Gujarat Titans Squad Against Rajasthan Royals: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Final

Gujarat Titans Squad, Rajasthan Royals Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Today’s IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are set to clash in IPl 2022 final today. The top teams after the league stage, Gujarat and Rajasthan, previously had a faceoff in the Qualifier 1 game at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens stadium on May 24. Put in to bat first, Rajasthan got off to an abrupt start losing the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second. However, the innings was stabilised by a partnership between Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler. While Buttler initially took some time to settle down, Samson opened his arms right from the start. The skipper 47 off 27 deliveries to get Rajasthan’s innings back on track before his dismissal. Buttler got into his elements and with some help from dropped catches, socred 86 off 56 deliver to lead Rajasthan to 188.

Rajasthan Royals got the wicket of inform Wriddhiman Saha on the second delivery of the Gujarat inning. Gujarat appeared to be in trouble but a 72-run partnership between Shubman Gill and Matthew Wade steered the side out of trouble. When the duo of Gill and Wade left, David Miller and skipper Hardik Pandya got together to lead their side to victory.

Gujarat needed 16 off the last over and Miller hit three consecutive sixes of Prasidh Krishna’s bowling to take his side to IPL 2022 finals.

By the virtue of being the second team on the IPL points table, Rajasthan Royals got their second chance of playoff qualification and they did not waste it. Banking on Jos Buttler’s fourth century of the tournament, Rajasthan Royals chased Bangalore’s total of 157 runs with 11 balls to spare. Buttler remained unbeaten at 106 of 60 balls.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Staring XI:

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

