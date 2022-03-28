GT vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Score And Updates: Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya wins the toss and elects to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Gujarat picked Matthew Wade, Lockie Ferguson, David Miller and Rashid Khan as their four overseas players. While Lucknow chose only three with Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis and Dushmantha Chameera.

The two new IPL franchises will look to kickstart their IPL journey on a high. The IPL 2022 auction gave them a fair chance to build a competitive squad for the tournament which they have managed to do. Hardik, who played for Mumbai Indians in the past, will lead the Gujarat Titans side where Ashish Nehra is the head of coaching staff with Gary Kirsten as batting coach.

While Rahul has joined Lucknow after leading Punjab Kings for the last couple of seasons. Rahul impressed many with his batting prowess in recent times but his captaincy credentials have been questioned by many due to his average record in that department.

Lucknow have created a strong pool of Indian players with some smart business in IPL 2022 Auction. They have a captain as well as a swashbuckling opener in Rahul who makes for a rock-solid pairing with Quinton de Kock at the top of the order, with a possible number three in Manish Pandey, and a lower-order hitter in Deepak Hooda.

Other notable Indian players include all-rounders Krunal Pandya and Krishnappa Gowtham, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, seamer Avesh Khan and spirited leggie Ravi Bishnoi.

They also have quality overseas players in Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder and Evin Lewis, while Kyle Mayers and Dushmantha Chameera can be the surprise package.

One of the biggest plus points for Gujarat has been assembling a high-quality bowling attack. They have express pace in Lockie Ferguson and Alzarri Joseph, while Mohammed Shami could be probing with his line and length.

In the spin department, they have a world-class leggie in Rashid Khan, a handy off-spinner in Jayant Yadav and a promising left-arm spinner in the domestic circuit, R. Sai Kishore.

They also have fast bowling all-rounders in captain Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar and Dominic Drakes, besides the leg-spin of Rahul Tewatia to bank upon. Decent back-ups include Varun Aaron, Noor Ahmed and uncapped players Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan and Darshan Nalkande.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Hardik Pandya(c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Krunal Pandya, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Evin Lewis, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav

