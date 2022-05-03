Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming Cricket: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Gujarat Titans aim to extend their five-match winning streak as they are set to take on Punjab Kings in IPL on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to take place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai.

Gujarat come into the fixture after securing a six-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last IPL match. Batting first, the Faf du Plessis-led side had posted a total of 170/6 in 20 overs. Former Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli (58 runs off 53 balls) scored his maiden fifty of IPL 2022 in the match.

In reply, Gujarat seemed to be in trouble as they lost their first four wickets scoring just 95 runs. But eventually, a solid 79-run partnership off 40 balls produced by Rahul Tewatia (43 not out off 35 balls) and David Miller (39 not out off 24 balls) helped the league leaders in reaching the target with three balls remaining.

On the other hand, seventh-placed Punjab Kings come into the fixture after suffering a 20-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants in their last IPL match.

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be played?

The 48th IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take place on May 3, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) be played?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) begin?

The match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) match?

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) Possible Starting XI:

Gujarat Titans Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph

Punjab Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

