Gujarat Titans Wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade Recalls IPL-winning Journey

After finishing the IPL campaign, Matthew Wade will be busy with international cricket as the Australian team are set to take part in the upcoming T20 World Cup with an aim to successfully defend their title. But the Aussie wicketkeeper-batter is yet to get over the recent IPL victory. Wade became the 16th Australian cricketer to lift the prestigious IPL trophy after Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals in the final by seven wickets. Wade joined an elite list comprised of players like- Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds, Brett Lee, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Watson to name a few.

After helping Australia in winning the T20 World Cup in November 2021, the 34-year-old said that securing the IPL title was the next best.

“It’s a close to winning a World Cup as you can get," Wade was quoted while talking on SEN Radio as per a report published by cricket.com.au.

“It was a crazy atmosphere and something I’ll never forget – 104,000 people, I didn’t think I’d ever play in front of that many. (It was) a different kind of feeling to a World Cup where you’ve spent a few years trying to build a team to get there but this one has got all the glitz and glamour on it, and they do it differently over in India and they put on a show," Wade added.

But at the same time, the Gujarat wicketkeeper-batter did reveal that he was disappointed with his performance in the tournament. After playing 10 matches, Wade managed to score 157 runs at an average of 15.70. His strike rate has been 113.77.

“(I was) a little bit disappointed with my tournament but as a team we’ve played unbelievably well, we’ve had four or five guys that have really got going," Wade disclosed.

In the final match, the southpaw managed to score just eight runs off 10 balls. He had smashed a six during his short stay at the crease.

Earlier, batting first, the Sanju Samson-led side scored 130/9 in 20 overs. Gujarat skipper Hardik Pandya picked up three wickets to limit Rajasthan to a paltry total.

Gujarat, during the run chase lost the wicket of opening batter Wriddhiman Saha in the second over. But eventually, Gujarat successfully chased the target with 11 balls to spare.

