The Desert Vipers will be hoping to extend their lead at the top, as they take on the Gulf Giants in the International League T20 on Saturday. The Vipers are placed in top position in the table with 14 points from nine matches so far. They have only lost two matches so far this season and have won their last two matches on the trot. The Desert Vipers head into this game on the back of a 22-run victory against Dubai Capitals with Sherfane Rutherford scoring a ballistic 23-ball 50.

The Gulf Giants recorded a stunning five-wicket victory in their last outing against MI Emirates. Chris Jordan played a crucial role for them picking up three wickets for 12 runs. The Giants sit comfortably in second position with 12 points from eight matches. They have lost only one game this season, but two of their matches have been abandoned throughout the campaign. This could be a great chance for them to leapfrog the Vipers and reclaim the top spot, should they manage to win.

Ahead of the ILT20 match between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers, here is all you need to know:

When will the ILT20 match between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers be played?

The ILT20 match between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers will be played on February 4.

Where will the ILT20 match between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers be played?

The ILT20 match between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

What time will the ILT20 match between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers begin?

The ILT20 match between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers will begin at 3:30 pm IST on February 4.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ILT20 match between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers?

The ILT20 match between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers will be telecast on the Zee Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ILT20 match between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers?

The ILT20 match between Gulf Giants and Desert Vipers will be streamed live on the Zee5 website and app.

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alex Hales

Vice-Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Suggested Playing XI for Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Alex Hales, James Vince, Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Munro

All-rounders: David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran

Bowlers: Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan, Gus Atkinson

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Predicted Playing XIs

Gulf Giants probable playing XI: James Vince (c), Chris Lynn, Tom Banton (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Aayan Afzal Khan, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus, Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Dominic Drakes, Sanchit Sharma.

Desert Vipers Knight Riders probable playing XI: Rohan Mustafa, Alex Hales, Colin Munro (c), Sam Billings (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tom Curran, Gus Atkinson, Luke Wood, Sheldon Cottrell, Shiraz Ahmed

