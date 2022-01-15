'Gundappa Vishwanath Comes to Mind': Ravi Shastri Lauds Keegan Petersen's Batting Heroics against India

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has lauded South Africa’s Keegan Petersen, stating that the right-hand batter reminds him of legendary Gundappa Viswanath.

‘Player of the Series’ Petersen played a crucial role in South Africa’s 2-1 series win against India. Despite trailing 1-0, the Proteas made a strong comeback on the back of disciplined batting performances in Johannesburg and Cape Town. While the cameos from captain Dean Elgar and vice-captain Temba Bavuma acted as the booster for the hosts, it was Petersen who carried most of the responsibilities on his shoulders.

Playing in just the 2nd Test series of his career, Peterson stamped his authority with the bat in hand. He ended the series as the highest scorer; with 276 runs to his credit.

Shastri on Friday took to Twitter and heaped rich praise on the 28-year-old South African batter.

“Keegan Peterson (KP). Excellent initials (@KP24). A great world player in the making. My childhood hero Gundappa Vishwanath comes to mind #SAvIND," Shastri tweeted.

Regarded as one of the best batters during his era, the right-handed Viswanath, who played 91 Tests and 25 ODIs for India, possessed supple wrists which he used to great effect in playing square cuts. The 28-year-old Petersen is also equally wristy.

Shastri also said ‘KP’ was a great initial, referring to the former England skipper Kevin Pietersen, one of the most captivating batters.

After clinching the Tests, the Proteas will gear up for the 3-match ODI series which begins from January 19 in Paarl. After playing the 2nd ODI at the same venue on January 21, both teams will head back to Cape Town for the final game on January 23.

