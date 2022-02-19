Gutsy and Level-headed Sakibul Gani Has His Glory Moment

Starting the day batting on 136, Bihar’s Sakibul Gani would have been eying to bat as long as possible on day two of first round of Ranji Trophy 2021-22 fixture against Mizoram. In company of Babul Kumar, Gani, hailing from Motihari, had driven the Mizoram attack to the ground on the opening day. On Day 2, Mizoram were in for more leather hunt as the duo continued their merry ways that saw records tumble, and Gani becoming the first player ever to score a triple century on First-Class debut. The right0hand batter made 341 off 405 balls, with two sixes and 56 fours, surpassing Ajay Rohera’s 267* on debut for Madhya Pradesh that came in the 2018-19 season.

With Kumar, Gani stitched a mammoth partnership of 538 runs which is now the second highest in Ranji Trophy for the fourth wicket, third highest for fourth wicket and joint 11th highest in FC cricket. Gani, who had been consistent performer in age group cricket, was the highest run-getter for Bihar U-23 team in the 2018-19 season which included a 200-run knock in a single day. In the CK Nayudu Trophy the following year and the Under-23 One Day trophy, Gani continued to pile on the runs finishing with 400 plus tally in the both the competitions. A senior side call up was a mere formality. Last year, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy he had notched 114 and 94 against Mizoram and Meghalaya, respectively which had gone largely unnoticed. However, with his record knock on Friday at the Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata, the 22-year-old has put the limelight firmly on himself. For Amikar Dayal, former India u-19 captain and one of the Bihar Cricket Association’s coaches, Gani’s marathon effort does not come as a surprise.

Advertisement

“He is playing at this level for a while now and to notch up a big score like this in any format, against any team, you needs maturity and he must have played a mature innings, I am not surprised," Dayal told News18 Cricketnext. “He is a gutsy player, and believes in concentration. He is one of those players who is equally gutsy as he is talented and when you have that combination your performance often surpasses players who probably are more talented than you. Yes, this big score came against relatively weaker team, but they are playing the Ranji Trophy and it is a Ranji Triple Hundred for Gani."

Advertisement

Dayal, who himself made a striking FC debut with 175 against Bengal over 35 years ago, though, hopes that the technically sound batter can sustain this form against better team and better bowling attacks. “He is in the limelight now and key will be keep his performances at the same level through the season. He will have at least two more games this season in the plate group and he needs to sustain this kind of scores against good teams as well. If you get a chance against Bombay or Delhi you have got to step it up against quality bowling attack like theirs, otherwise your performances will be forgotten," added Dayal, who played 25 FC games and 7 List A matches representing Bihar and Tripura spanning between 1985 and 1997.

Advertisement

The 55-year-old was one of the early coaches to select Gani in Under-15 age group and he says Gani stood out right from the start and is happy that Bihar is back in the domestic fold for players like him to excel and prove their worth. “He is good player, I have seen his from the Under-15 level. When we selected him in 2011 we had an Adhoc committee, but we picked him out rightly saying we wanted to him in the team. I remember he was one of the two boys, who were the stand outs.

Advertisement

“When he first came for the nets, I could see he was a good player. He was part of the team we sent to Chhattisgarh to play friendly games and he performed well there in 2012. He came back and immediately was put in the main team. He played a bit in Delhi as well when Bihar was not part of the domestic setup. Bihar could not play Ranji for a while and few players had to move out to play competitive cricket – Ishan Kishan for example went and played for Jharkhand. So a few these boys suffered during that time, but I am glad to see they are getting the opportunity now".

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | All You Need to Know About Sakibul Gani, The Man Who Created a New World Record on Ranji Debut

Gani maintained a healthy strike-rate throughout his innings but as per Dayal, he is bit more conservative when it comes to shot-making and is very astute in going for his shots. “He is technically very sound and he can play all the shots. But, he often limits his shots a well. I have seen him during the one-dayer (Vijay Hazare Trophy), just about maintaining a decent scoring rate. He basically does not throwing his bat at everything - he gradually builds his innings," adds Dayal, who also runs a cricket academy where Gani also trains.

The Gani household is elated with Sakibul’s - fourth among four brothers - feat, and father Mohammed Manan Gani hopes that he continues to play well while older brother Faisal, a state cricketer himself is confident that Gani can graduate to the next level and maybe one day play for India and get an IPL contract.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here