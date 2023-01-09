Guwahati Weather Update, India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI: Weather Forecast for Tuesday’s IND vs SL Match

India and Sri Lanka are slated to face each other in the ODIs for the first time since July 2021. After witnessing a riveting battle between the two neighbouring nations in the T20Is, the India-Sri Lanka rivalry is now all set to unfold in the ODIs. The opening ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. India will head into the series after getting the better of the reigning Asia Cup champions in the T20Is.

India skipper Rohit Sharma is expected to return to international circuit during the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Big names like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will also feature in the fifty-over format. Ace India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was also named in the India ODI squad. However, Bumrah has now been ruled out from the contest. The pacer has been out of action since September last year.

Advertisement

IND vs SL 2023: Jasprit Bumrah Ruled Out of ODI Series, No Replacement Named

The two teams have till now faced each other 162 times in ODIs and India, with 93 wins under their belt, hold an edge over Sri Lanka.

Weather Report

Guwahati weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Tuesday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the India vs Sri Lanka first ODI as there is just one per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 9 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 26 degrees Celsius to 12 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 54 per cent.

Pitch Report

Advertisement

The pitch in Guwahati is famous for being bowling friendly. However, the last international match played at this venue, turned out to be a high-scoring affair. Teams batting second at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, have emerged victorious till now.

India (IND) vs Sri Lanka (SL) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik

Sri Lanka Predicted Starting Line-up: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here