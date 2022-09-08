GUY vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will hope to change things around as they will lock horns with Guyana Amazon Warriors in the tenth match of the Caribbean Premier League 2022. This will be the second time that the two teams will have a faceoff with each other. Their first game was abandoned without a single ball being bowled.

Guyana Amazon Warriors are currently at the bottom of the points table. They have collected one point from a loss and a cancelled game. A poor batting performance saw the team losing its first match to Jamaica Tallawahs by four wickets. Batting first, the Warriors could score only 142 runs.

Advertisement

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have also not registered their first victory in the T20 Championship. They were defeated by Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals in their first two games while their next two matches were washed out. With two points, the defending champions are second-last in the standings.

Ahead of the match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, here is everything you need to know:

GUY vs SKN Telecast

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots game will not be telecast in India

GUY vs SKN Live Streaming

GUY vs SKN fixture will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

GUY vs SKN Match Details

GUY vs SKN match will be played at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet at 07:30 PM IST on September 08, Thursday.

GUY vs SKN Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain - Shimron Hetmyer

Vice-Captain - Evin Lewis

Suggested Playing XI for GUY vs SKN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Evin Lewis, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Dewald Brevis, Sherfane Rutherford, Paul Stirling, Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Dwayne Bravo, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Sheldon Cottrell

GUY vs SKN Probable XIs:

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Odean Smith, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Paul Stirling, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gudakesh Motie

Advertisement

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots: Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Evin Lewis (wk), Darren Bravo, Dewald Brevis, Dwayne Bravo (c), Duan Jansen, Jeremiah Louis, Akila Dananjaya, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwaine Pretorius

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here