GUY vs TKR Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs CPL, September 25

GUY vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Caribbean Premier League 2022 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders: The laggards of the CPL 2022 points table, Trinbago Knight Riders, and Guyana Amazon Warriors will be clashing for the second time in the tournament. The first encounter between the two sides ended with the Knight Riders registering a win by 26 runs. Both the teams will be desperate for a victory on Sunday to stand an outside chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Guyana Amazon Warriors are currently second-last in the points table with three wins from eight matches. They must have gained some confidence after their six-wicket victory over Saint Lucia Kings. The team has slightly better chances of making it to the playoffs as they have two league games remaining.

The Trinbago Knight Riders are, meanwhile, languishing at the bottom. The team has collected seven points so far with three wins and five losses. They are coming into the game after losing to St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by seven runs in their most recent match.

Ahead of the match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders, here is everything you need to know:

GUY vs TKR Telecast

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders game will not be telecast in India.

GUY vs TKR Live Streaming

GUY vs TKR fixture will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

GUY vs TKR Match Details

GUY vs TKR match will be played at Providence Stadium in Guyana at 4:30 AM IST on September 25, Sunday.

GUY vs TKR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Tim Seifert

Vice-Captain - Chandrapaul Hemraj

Suggested Playing XI for GUY vs TKR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Nicholas Pooran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tim Seifert

Batters: Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, C Munro

All-rounders: SP Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Junior Sinclair, DM Dupavillon

GUY vs TKR Probable XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors: PR Stirling, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Jermaine Blackwood, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer(C), Junior Sinclair, Shakib Al Hasan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir

Trinbago Knight Riders: Nicholas Pooran, Tim Seifert, AJ Hosein, C Munro, Kieron Pollard(C), SP Narine, Andre Russell, SR Patel, Leonardo Julien, A Phillip, DM Dupavillon

