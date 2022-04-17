'Had a Chat With Kohli, Today He's Performing': Netizens Go Crazy As Ruturaj Smashes 1st Fifty in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad on Sunday sent the cricket fans into a state of meltdown as he scored the first fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Batting against the Gujarat Titans at the MCS Stadium, the right-hand batter reached the milestone off just 37 balls.

Unlike his last 5 unsuccessful outings, Ruturaj showcased a great composure in his batting. He took time to settle down and once he gained the much-needed confidence, he didn’t hesitate to take the aerial route on multiple occasions.

The entire CSK dugout gave a standing ovation to the youngster as he reached the milestone. It was his eighth half-century in league history. At the same time, reactions poured in on social media as Ruturaj raised his bat. Here are some of the reactions:

The youngsters continued his remarkable game a bit further and scored a 48-ball 73 before falling prey to Yash Dayal. He smashed 5 boundaries and as many sixes during his stint at the crease.

Earlier, stand-in Gujarat Titans skipper Rashid Khan won the toss and opted to field against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium, here on Sunday.

Speaking at the toss, Rashid mentioned that regular captain Hardik Pandya has a bit of stiffness in the groin area and will take rest for this game, which forced them to make two changes. Wriddhiman Saha and Alzarri Joseph came in place of Pandya and Matthew Wade for Gujarat.

