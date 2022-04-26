Ravi Shastri remained India's coach from 2017 onwards till ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri had a tough time in the office. The initial struggle in England, especially in 2018, where the team went on to lose series in South Africa, England, were hard times for the cricketer-turned-commentator-turned-head coach who minces no words. Looking back at that time, Shastri revealed how detractors back home targeted him. And Ravi being Ravi just wasn’t bothered about it.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

“….And I didn’t have coaching badges [either]. Level one? Level two? Fuck that. And in a country like India, there is always jealousy or a gang of people willing you to fail. I had a thick skin, thicker than the leather of the Dukes ball you use. A real solid hide. And you need a bloody hide over here. Rob will develop this as he does the job, because every day you are judged. And I am glad he has a lot of captaincy experience from his time at Kent, because communication with the players is absolutely paramount," he told The Guardian in an exclusive.

Advertisement

Speaking to the newspaper, he opined on the current England test team, adding that James Anderson must be back.

“If their form is good, play them," he said. “There is no substitute for experience. Test cricket is the purest form of the game and, if the guys are fit, hungry, you jolly well look in that direction. Every country makes this mistake, looking too far ahead. It’s too easy to look 100ft away and lose the plot by not backing the guys who have been there and done it."

When asked about one key suggestion that he would like to give to new England coach Rob Key, who just like Shastri, will transition from commentary box to the arena, he said: “Tell your players to embrace the culture of a country, mix with its people, understand who they are, then give them everything, so they know a force is coming for them," he says.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here