'Had he Not Said Anything, I Would Have Completed my Hundred': India Star Got Angry at Cheteshwar Pujara During SCG Test

The Sydney Test between India and Australia in January 2021 will go down as one of the finest in cricket history despite it ending in a draw. Chasing a mammoth 407 to win at the Sydney Cricket Ground, India batters put up a superlative effort with the likes of Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin playing out of their skins to deny Australia what at one stage seemed a certain win.

Also Read: ‘Hardik Pandya And Rahul Dravid Should Help Him’

Advertisement

The partnership between Vihari and Ashwin was a memorable one with both the batters dealing with fitness issues and despite that, they kept Australia bowlers at bay for an unbeaten stand of 62 runs.

Before that, Pant and Pujara’s 148-run stand for the fourth wicket put India into a solid spot. While Pujara made 77 off 205, Pant made a counter-attacking 97 off 118.

Now, in a docu-series on India’s epic Test series win during the 2020-21 tour of Australia, Pant has shed light on his untimely dismissal. With three runs away from a century, the wicketkeeper-batter went for a big shot but ended up being caught at backward point off Nathan Lyon.

Pant reveals that when he was close to entering the three-figure mark, Pujara began advising him to not go for extravagant shots and deal in singles/doubles so as to cut down on unnecessary risk to ensure he reaches his hundred.

Also Read: Six Ducks as Bangladesh Skittled For 103, West Indies Crawl to 95/2

However, Pant said it ended up confusing him and contributed towards his dismissal, leaving him angry.

“‘Rishabh…try to stick. You can work in singles, doubles too. You don’t have to hit a boundary’," Pant recalled what Pujara told him during the innings in the docuseries named Bandon Mein Tha Dum currently streaming on VOOT.

Pant continued, “I got a little angry that they put me in this double-minded state. Because I like it when I’m very clear in my plans that this is what I want to do. We had built such a good momentum. In my mind the only thing at that time was ‘damn, what just happened?’ Because if I reached 100 there, it would have been one of my best."

Advertisement

Ajinkya Rahane, who was the stand-n India captain for the remaining three Tests after Virat Kohli returned home for personal reasons, confirmed Pant’s claim.

‘Pujara from the other end was telling him to slow down. We can score runs later. When any experienced player comes and tells you, ‘Now wait, you’re on 97 and you’re playing well, but now if you play a little sensibly you can make your 100. He was backing his game but unfortunately, he got out," Rahane said.

Advertisement

“When he came in, he was disappointed and angry and he said, ‘Pujara bhai came and reminded me that I was on 97. I wasn’t even aware. Had he not said anything, I would have probably completed my hundred," he added.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here