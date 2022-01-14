Had no Communication With Ramiz Raja Regarding His Idea: ICC CEO

The International Cricket Council’s CEO Geoff Allardice has refused to comment on a proposal by Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja for an annual quadrangular T20I event. A four-team T20I competition amongst Pakistan, India, Australia and England, according to Raja, maybe a perfect opportunity to capitalise on the sport’s most heated rivalries.

The PCB chief hoped to take this plan to ICC and build a system to handle the financial issues and distribute the earnings of the series optimally. The India-Pakistan encounter in the Super 10 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 smashed several viewership records, and fans will be delighted to see the rivalry again.

In a tweet he posted on Tuesday, Raja announced, “Hello, fans. Will be bringing the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series involving Pakistan, India, Australia and England that will be played annually, which will be rotated by these four."

Allardice, on the other hand, refrained from commenting on the suggestion and noted that he is yet to get any communication or proposal from Raja, which astonished many fans. There has been a lot of optimism around the possibility of making a significant inroad towards bringing the India-Pakistan rivalry into the game.

“We have not had any correspondence or communication with Ramiz Raja regarding any of the ideas. Till we get more detail on what he is thinking, it is hard to comment. At this stage, we have had no communication with Ramiz Raja regarding his idea," said Allardice during a virtual interaction on Thursday.

Raja had told ESPN Cricinfo that he hoped this quadrangular series would be easier than playing five bilateral T20Is which is far more tedious. According to him, if three or four nations prioritise playing each other in a series like this, instead of playing each other in bilateral series, it has the potential of generating greater revenue.

