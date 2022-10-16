'Had no Understanding of What it Was Like': Rohit Sharma Recalls His Debut in T20 World Cup 2007 Under MS Dhoni

Rohit Sharma was the newest face in the Indian dressing room when the MS Dhoni-led side participated in the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup, held in South Africa in 2007. The team already had several big names like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, and Yuvraj Singh but the youngster from Mumbai ensured that his presence shouldn’t go unnoticed. By the end of the tournament, India not only just emerged as the first-ever T20 World Champions but also found a gem of a player in Rohit.

15 years after making his international debut, Rohit is set to lead India in T20 World Cup 2022. The Indian skipper on Friday addressed a mega pre-tournament presser and recalled his very first T20 World Cup experience.

Rohit said he knew very little about the format and had no idea what it was like being part of a World Cup squad until India won the trophy.

“When I was picked for that World Cup I did not go with any expectations about myself. I just wanted to enjoy the tournament and play the tournament as it was my first ever World Cup. I had no understanding of what it was like to be part of a World Cup and how big it was going to be until we actually won the World Cup," Rohit said in Melbourne.

“It has been a long journey and the game has evolved so much. You can literally see how it is played now compared to what it was like in 2007. 140 or 150 was a good score back then and now people try and get that score in 14 or 15 overs," he added.

Rohit made his debut against England but did not get the chance to bat as Yuvraj anchored the Indian innings with this fastest fifty. The former walked out to bat in his second game against South Africa and scored an unbeaten half-century off 40 balls.

Since the inaugural T20 World Cup, Rohit played 142 T20Is for India. With 3737 runs to his credit, the Indian captain is the highest scorer in the format and also has the most number of centuries – 4. Rohit also has 32 fifty-plus scores to his name.

