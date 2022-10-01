'Had That Aggression, That Fire, But Realised If My Emotions Get the Better of Me Then...'-Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah made his India debut in 2016 and never looked back after that. And it all began when he was sported by former India coach John Wright during a domestic match between Gujarat and Mumbai. Wright wanted Bumrah to be drafted into the Mumbai squad for the upcoming IPL. The youngster received a phone call from the management and he nodded in approval.

He never looked back and would went onto make his India debut in January 2016. But a lot of water has flown under the bridge and the youngster has evolved into the pace spearhead of Team India. Furthermore, he turned out to be an even better Test match bowler as he was fast-tracked into the Indian team for the 2018 South Africa tour and never looked back ever since, captaining India in the fifth Test match against England in July this year.

Over the years, Bumrah realized that, just like any other fast bowler, he too has anger inside him, ‘the fire’ as he called it. But he quickly realized that it was getting the better of him. A lacunae he couldn’t push under the rug for far long.

“When I was coming up, I was like any other fast bowler who gets angry, who has that aggression, who has that fire. And I still do, but I try to use it to my advantage. Because if my emotions get the better of me, then I’m not thinking clearly," he told GQ in an exclusive.

Life has been full of ups and down for the 28-year-old. With his injury almost threatening to rule him out of the T20 World Cup is one of those lows which is hard to get over for Bumrah. Count in the innumerable bad games he has had playing for India or Mumbai Indians. So, what did he learn from all this?

“It makes you very humble, for starters, because in sport one day could be good and the next could be bad. That teaches you to be grateful for what you’ve got, and also to just accept what life gives you," he says. “In sport, there are a lot of results that you cannot control. Like in life there are a lot of scenarios that you cannot control, so I have learned a lot from sport. You get to travel, meet new people, and get new perspectives. Cricket has also made me a lot more stable. It’s given me everything in life."

