​Hagley Oval, Christchurch, pitch report, stadium records: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test

Bangladesh will be eager to register their first Test series win against New Zeland as they take on the Blackcaps in the second Test match. The high-octane clash will be played from January 9 to January 13 at the Hagley Oval.

The two-match Test series was being deemed as a one-sided affair as New Zealand haven’t lost a Test fixture on home soil since 2017. However, the Tigers shocked the entire cricket fraternity by defeating the favorites by eight wickets in the first Test match.

The visitors were completely professional in their approach as they delivered a comprehensive performance in all three facesof the game. They now need a draw or victory in the second Test to win the Test series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, need to come up with better performance in the second Test to avoid a historic loss. Batting was a sore point for the host and they will hope to make amends on Sunday.

>Hagley Oval, pitch report:

The pitch at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch has equal purchase for both batters and bowlers. The deck offers a good pace and bounce throughout the five days. The seamers can dictate the game provided they keep their line and length correct. Meanwhile, the batters can also make a difference in the game if they are technically sound and play with caution.

It is hard to break partnerships in the stadium once the batters are set. Also, New Zealand have a fabulous record in the purest format of the game at Hagley Oval. The host have played a total of eight matches on the surface and ended up winning six games.

>Hagley Oval, Christchurch records (Test):

Total matches played: 8

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won batting second: 5

Average 1st Inns score: 282

Average 2nd Inns score: 309

Average 3rd Inns score: 309

Average 4th Inns score: 164

Highest Total: 659/6 (158.5) by New Zealand vs Pakistan

Lowest Total: 104/10 (41.0) by Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

Highest score chased: 201/3 (54.00) by Australia vs New Zealand

Lowest score defended: 236/10 (106.2) by Sri Lanka vs New Zealand

