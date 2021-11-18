HAL vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match, November 18, 2:00 PM IST

>HAL vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Haidree Lions and Black Caps: In the 37th and 38th matches of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021, Haidree Lions will go one-o-one against the Black Caps. Both the fixtures will be played at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on November 18, Thursday at 2:00 PM IST and 04:00 pm IST, respectively.

Haidree Lions and Black Caps are expected to produce a promising game of cricket to continue their fine run in the T10 Championship. Haidree Lions got off to a poor start as they lost three out of their first four league matches. However, the team has made a strong comeback as they won all their last four matches. With five wins from eight games, Haidree are third in the standings.

Black Caps, on the other hand, are a team to watch out for in the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021. Black Caps have occupied the top position in the points table with 18 points under their belt. The team has won nine out of ten league matches with their only loss coming against Cyprus Eagles.

>Ahead of the match between Haidree Lions and Black Caps; here is everything you need to know:

>HAL vs BCP Telecast

The Haidree Lions vs Black Caps game will not be telecasted in India

>HAL vs BCP Live Streaming

The match between Haidree Lions and Black Caps will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>HAL vs BCP Match Details

The upcoming match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 will see Haidree Lions playing against Black Caps at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground at 2:00 PM IST on November 18, Thursday.

>HAL vs BCP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Waqas Akthar

Vice-Captain: Gurpratap Singh

>Suggested Playing XI for HAL vs BCP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Yasir Khan

Batsmen: Waqas Akthar, Jeevan Lasmal, Kulwinder Singh

All-rounders: Gurpratap Singh, Rajwinder Brar, Syed Tanveer, Yasir Mehmood

Bowlers: Raza Ihsan, Gurwinder Singh, Rajinder Nadania

>HAL vs BCP Probable XIs:

Haidree Lions: Jeevan Lasmal, Yasir Mehmood, Yasir Khan (wk), Rauf Zaman (c), Qasim Ali, Raza Ihsan, Zeshan Khan, Taimoor Zeb, Syed Tanveer, Muhammad Usman, Muneeb Chaudhry

Black Caps: Gurpratap Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Rajwinder Brar (c), Pawandeep (wk), Baljeet Singh, Rajinder Nadania, Manish, Tejwinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh, Resham Singh

