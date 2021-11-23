Halal Furor: 'Food Habits Are Individual's Choice, BCCI Has No Role To Play'-Arun Dhumal

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal has clarified that the Board has no role in deciding Indian cricket team’s menu and the players are free to choose whatever they want to eat. His remarks came after the latest controversy which erupted over team’s new dietary plan for Kanpur Test. Earlier it was reported that the Board had asked the players not to have pork or beef in their new dietary plan for the series opener against New Zealand. It also said that player consume only halal meat. This created a furor on social media with fans slamming BCCI for dictating food choices of the players. Some of them also slammed Indian cricket board for promoting halal meat.

>Also Read | Controversy Over BCCI Making Halal Meat Compulsory in New Diet Regime

Advertisement

“This (diet plan) has never been discussed and will not be enforced. I don’t know when this decision was taken or if it was. As far as I know, we never issued any guidelines related to diet plans. As far as food habits are concerned, it is the individual choice of players, BCCI has no role in it," the BCCI treasurer was quoted as saying by India Today.

“This ‘halal’ thing may have happened on any player’s feedback at some point in time. For example, if a player says he doesn’t eat beef and if a foreign team comes then the food should not be mixed. This halal issue has never been brought to BCCI’s attention. The BCCI doesn’t advise any of its players what to eat and what not to eat. Players are free to choose their own food. Whether they want to be vegetarian, it’s their choice, whether they want to be vegan, it’s their choice, whether they want to be non-vegetarian, it’s their choice," he added.

>ALSO READ | KL Rahul Ruled Out of Kanpur Test Due to Injury, BCCI Names Replacement

Sharing dietary plans are nothing new. The teams often share their security, logistics requests to the host board before the match. This also includes dietary plan-a particular list of food items preferred by a team. BCCI usually puts in request for halal meat on overseas trip.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here