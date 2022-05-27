HAM vs LKP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between Hammarby and Linkoping CC:

Hammarby and Linkoping CC are expected to entertain the viewers with a high-voltage game as they will play in the second quarter-final match of the ECS Sweden Stockholm on Friday. Both the teams did well in the league games and they will be well aware of the playing conditions as the match will be conducted at the Norsborq Cricket Ground.

Hammarby are second in the Group B standings with ten points from five wins and three losses. Hammarby recorded their third consecutive victory on Wednesday as they outplayed Stockholm Mumbai Indians by a good margin of 40 runs. Hammarby’s bowling unit has been the usp behind the team’s good performance in the season.

Coming to Linkoping CC, they won and lost four matches each to finish in the third place in Group A. Though the team did well throughout the competition, they couldn’t conclude the group games on a promising note. Linkoping were beaten by Botkyrka in their last league game by 34 runs.

Ahead of the match between Hammarby and Linkoping CC, here is everything you need to know:

HAM vs LKP Telecast

Hammarby vs Linkoping CC game will not be telecast in India

HAM vs LKP Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HAM vs LKP Match Details

HAM vs LKP match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 02:30 PM IST on May 27, Friday.

HAM vs LKP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Ankit Naik

Vice-Captain - Imran Ullah

Suggested Playing XI for HAM vs LKP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Arslan Ali, Roohul Halim

Batters: Ankit Naik, Asad Javed, Khalid Mehmood

All-rounders: Imran Ullah, SaberAli Syed

Bowlers: Kamran Rashid, Naveed Akbar, Muhammad Munir, Aftab Ahmad

HAM vs LKP Probable XIs:

Hammarby: Syed Faizan, Aftab Ahmad, Imran Ullah, Arslan Ali (wk), Muhammad Munir (c), Anas Tanveer, Hakeem Abdullah, Assad Javed, Humaiz Javed, Khalid Mehmood, Ahmad Khan

Linkoping CC: Sudesh Udugodage, Kamran Rashid, Naveed Akbar, Ankit Naik, Roohul Halim, Muhammad Moeez, SaberAli Syed, Asad Javed, Saad Khan, Saud Ahmed, Muhammad Arshad

