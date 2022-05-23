HAM vs STT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match, May 23, 4:30 PM IST

Hammarby and Stockholm Tigers are all set to play against each other in two back-to-back games on Monday, May 23 at the Norsborq Cricket Ground. Both Hammarby and Stockholm Tigers are doing well in the T10 Championship.

Hammarby made a poor start to the league. They lost their first game against Marsta by nine wickets. However, the team made a comeback in the very best game by defeating the same opposition by eight wickets. Hammarby chased 77 runs in just seven overs to occupy the second place in the points table.

Coming to Stockholm Tigers, they have taken the pole position in the T10 standings. Tigers defeated Stockholm Mumbai Indians in their first two games by nine wickets and 13 runs. While the bowlers looked in good shape in both the games, the batters need to come up with better performance.

Ahead of the match between Hammarby and Stockholm Tigers, here is everything you need to know:

HAM vs STT Telecast

Hammarby vs Stockholm Tigers game will not be telecast in India.

HAM vs STT Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

HAM vs STT Match Details

HAM vs STT match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 4:30 pm IST on May 23, Monday.

HAM vs STT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Asif Ferdoush

Vice-Captain - Faheem Shah

Suggested Playing XI for HAM vs STT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Humayun Jyoti, Farhan Ali

Batters: Abdullah Hakeem, Asif Ferdoush, Faheem Shah, Javed Ahmad

All-rounders: Faruk Ahmed, Deba Sen

Bowlers: Shahnawazur Rahman, Aftab Ahmed, Muhammad Munir,

HAM vs STT Probable XIs:

Hammarby: Muhammad Huzaifa, Javed Ahmad, Farhan Ali(wk), Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Abdullah Hakeem, Arslan Ali, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Munir, Noman Kaka khel, Aftab Ahmad

Stockholm Tigers: Ashraful Alam, Humayun Jyoti(wk), Raz Imtiaz, Faruk Ahmed, Deba Sen, Arif Hossain, Sayem Chowdhury, Shahnawazur Rahman, Ahmed Kawser, Rizvi Hoque, Asif Ferdous

