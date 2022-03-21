Hamilton Weather Update, India Women vs Bangladesh Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Weather Forecast for today’s IND-W vs BAN-W match

Mithali Raj-led Team India will square off against their Bangladesh counterparts in a must-win encounter of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup on Tuesday. The match will be played in Hamilton’s Seddon Park at 06:30 AM IST. India, runners-up in the 2017 World Cup, are in a bit of strife as they lost back-to-back games in the mega event. Mithali Raj and Co are unable to find rhythm in the ongoing edition of the World Cup and now face two must-win games to see any hopes of finishing in the top four. They have played five games so far in the marquee event – lost three and won two thus far.

They lost their most recent game to title favourites Australia by six wickets on Saturday in Auckland. However, there were a few positives for them as half-centuries from Mithali Raj, Yastika Bhatia and Harmanpreet Kaur, helped them to post 277/7 batting first. However, solid contributions with the bat from Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes set the tone for the chase before skipper Meg Lanning’s peerless 79 and Beth Mooney played their part in subduing a spirited Indian side.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Women, have played four matches in the series and are currently ranked seventh on the points table. The Nigar Sultana-led side put on a spirited show, despite being second last in the standings. In their previous match, they were very close to beating West Indies Women on Friday. They were bundled out for 136, failing to chase down 141. Their spinners Salma Khatun and Nahida Akhter were the pick of their bowlers, both finishing with identical spells of 2/23 from their 10 overs. However, their batters didn’t step-up to take the team across the line, losing by just four runs.

Ahead of the high-profiled fixture between India Women and Bangladesh Women; here we take a look at Hamilton weather and both teams’ probable starting XI:

Hamilton Weather report

The weather in Hamilton is expected to be mostly cloudy on Tuesday, as showers in spots in the morning followed by heavy rain in the afternoon is expected, as per accuweather.com. The down pours may lead to a few delays and the DLS method could also come into play due to interruptions. However, pleasant playing conditions are expected with temperature around 22-23 degree Celsius and humidity to be around 80 per cent on matchday. The wind speed is envisioned to be around 35 km/h.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women possible starting XI:

India Women Possible Starting XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bangladesh Women Possible Starting XI: Shamima Sultana (WK), Sharmin Akhetr, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Nigar Sultana (C), Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam

