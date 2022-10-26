'Hammered Windies & Now Beaten England': Sehwag, Vaughan, Others Hail Ireland For Stunning Buttler & Co at MCG

Jos Buttler’s England suffered one of the greatest heartbreaks as they lost to Ireland by 5 runs, by the Duckworth-Lewis method, in a rain-curtailed Super 12 game at the T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne. Chasing a challenging 158-run target, England were reduced to 105/5 when the rain marked his presence again. Eighteen minutes were already lost to the showers at the beginning of the game and the players were taken off again during England’s chase.

Ireland were already in a commanding position before Moeen Ali launched his assault. The England all-rounder scored a 12-ball 24 before the game was halted. Unfortunately, England were five runs behind on the DLS scoring method, giving Ireland a famous victory when the game was called off a few minutes later.

It was Ireland’s second massive upset of the tournament after the West Indies in the first round to send the two-time champions home. The victory has sent people on social media into a frenzy. Not only the cricket fraternity but the fans are also in the awe of Andrew Balbirine-led side. Here’s how they reacted.

Wednesday’s win is also just the third victory for Ireland over England in men’s international cricket after ODI wins in Bengaluru 2011 (in the World Cup) and Southampton 2020 and also their first-time win in T20Is too.

