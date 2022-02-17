Happy Birthday AB de Villiers: Memorable Performances of Mr. 360 in the Indian Premier League

>Happy Birthday AB de Villiers: One of the greatest South African batters to have been born, a fan favourite all across the globe and performances which have revolutionised the sport, here’s wishing Abraham Benjamin de Villiers a happy birthday. De Villiers’ talent and ability on the field has never gone unnoticed as his presence has made a world of difference for his nation and the franchises de Villiers has represented in his illustrious career so far. From executing shots that batters think ten times before performing, to smashing shots all over the ground, that’s where de Villiers has found his moniker – ‘Mr.360’.

For South Africa, AB de Villiers has played 114 Test matches, scoring 8765 runs which include 22 centuries, two double tons and 46 half-centuries. In One Day Internationals, the swashbuckler has played 228 ODIs since making his debut in 2005, scoring 9577 runs, hammering 25 tons and 53 half-centuries.

However, coming to his performances in the Indian Premier League, de Villiers represented Delhi Capitals from 2008 onwards and it was in 2011, that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) claimed the services of de Villiers for a whopping Rs 6.6 crore at the time and ever since, the South African has been the ‘poster boy’ along with Virat Kohli for the franchise.

AB de Villiers has played 184 IPL matches, scoring 5162 runs, smashing three tons and 40 half-centuries. Out of all the matches played so far, here are some of the memorable IPL performances by AB de Villiers.

>105*, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings (2009)

AB de Villiers made his presence known in this performance where the South African batter smashed a scintillating 105 runs off 54 deliveries, against the MS Dhoni-led CSK side. In the 19th over of the first inning, he smashed 20 runs and went on to bring his hundred in the last ball of the final over. De Villiers’ ton was instrumental in Delhi Capitals winning the clash in Durban against CSK.

>129*, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Lions (2016)

A match that will be etched forever in the Indian Premier League as RCB posted a mammoth 248/3 in 20 overs, courtesy of AB de Villiers’ 129 and Virat Kohli’s 109. The two swashbucklers ran riot and built one of the greatest partnerships in IPL history. De Villiers smashed an unbeaten 129 off 52 deliveries as RCB posted 248/3. Gujarat Lions were bundled out for 104. Clearly a memorable day for de Villiers and Kohli.

>89*, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2014)

Ab de Villiers vs Dale Steyn. National teammates but rivals in the IPL. One of the greatest SA pacers facing the charismatic de Villiers. The hitter may not have scored a century, but his unbeaten 89 was instrumental in RCB winning the match. The SA batter smashed his fifty off 23 balls and eventually outsmarted Steyn to help RCB clinch the game.

