Happy Birthday Axar Patel: Top 5 Bowling Performances of New-age Off-spinner

Axar Patel has emerged as a star-bowler for India. Shining bright in the IPL, the left-hand all rounder was handed a test cap by skipper Virat Kohli in February 2021. Axar has played a total of five test matches and already has 36 wickets, including five 5-wicket hauls. As the bowler turns 28, here are the top five bowling performances by the Gujarat-born off-spinner.

Gujarat Lions Vs Kings XI Punjab

Axar Patel’s one of the best bowling performances came in 2016, when he managed to send four batters back to the pavilion during an IPL game. Gujarat Lions struggled as Axar, representing Kings XI Punjab, claimed four dismissals in as many overs.

Advertisement

India Vs England – 3rd Test, Day 1

The Indian off-spinner did not hold back and gave his best in his debut Test series against England last year. Axar managed to earn the figures of 6 for 38 on Day 1 of the Third Test match in Ahmedabad, claiming his third five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game.

India VS. England – 3rd Test, Day 2

Axar’s momentum that he built on his first day proved to be fruitful as he maintained the streak and took another fifer, building up a monumental score of 11 wickets. The two days saw the best of Axar as apart from making a historical record, he also became the only Indian spinner after R. Ashwin to bag a wicket on the first ball of the match.

Advertisement

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kings XI Punjab

During the 43rd match of IPL 2017, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to restrict Punjab Kings XI to just 138 runs. It looked easy for the dominant batters of RCB to sail through. But then came Axar Patel who took 3 wickets and granted only 11 runs while preying on the batters. The result was RCB being bundled out on 119 runs.

India Vs New Zealand

The most recent performance by Axar was when India faced New Zealand in a two-match Test series. He claimed another fifer during the first Test against the Kiwis.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here